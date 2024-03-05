JG Chemicals IPO Launch

JG Chemicals Limited, is a prominent name in the Zinc Oxide manufacturing sector

JG Chemicals Limited, has officially opened its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today

JG Chemicals Limited aims to raise ₹251.19 crore through a mix of fresh issue and Offer for Sale (OFS)

The IPO Launch is scheduled from March 5th to March 7th, 2024

It sets a price band of ₹210 to ₹221 per equity share, showcasing the company's robust financial background and potential for future growth

JG Chemicals intends to raise ₹165 crore through fresh shares

JG Chemicals capitalizes on the increasing demand in various sectors