JG Chemicals IPO Launch
JG Chemicals Limited, is a prominent name in the Zinc Oxide manufacturing sector
JG Chemicals Limited, has officially opened its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today
JG Chemicals Limited aims to raise ₹251.19 crore through a mix of fresh issue and Offer for Sale (OFS)
The IPO Launch is scheduled from March 5th to March 7th, 2024
It sets a price band of ₹210 to ₹221 per equity share, showcasing the company's robust financial background and potential for future growth
JG Chemicals intends to raise ₹165 crore through fresh shares
JG Chemicals capitalizes on the increasing demand in various sectors
