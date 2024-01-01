Jannik Sinner Clinches First Grand Slam Title at Australian Open 2024
In an inspiring display of tenacity and resilience, 22-year-old Jannik Sinner cinched his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2024
Hailing from Innichen, Italy, Sinner, who now lives in Monte Carlo, Monaco, staged a stunning comeback to defeat Daniil Medvedev, marking the first Italian man’s Grand Slam victory since 1976.
Standing at a commanding 188cm and weighing 76kg, Sinner, who plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand, has reached the esteemed world ranking of No. 4
His Australian Open triumph was marked by decisive victories, starting with a win over Botic van de Zandschulp and culminating in a dramatic final against Daniil Medvedev.
Coached by Darren Cahill, Sinner has amassed career prize money totaling $29.08 million and won 11 career titles. Cahill’s coaching has been instrumental in Sinner’s development and success on the court