Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles as Showstopper at Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser

69th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser Event Lit up GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Janhvi Kapoor Exhibited a Stunning Black Dress with Sheer Sleeves and a Corset Belt

 Janhvi Kapoor Completed the Ensemble with Complementary Accessories, Make-up, and Hairstyle

Shantanu & Nikhil's Designs Showcased a Blend of Traditional and Modern Elements

Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor Walked the Ramp as Showstopper for Designer Duo, Shantanu & Nikhil

