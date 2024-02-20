Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood style icon, recently donned a Tarun Tahiliani white saree, priced at over Rs 1.80 lakh, redefining modern ethnic wear.
The saree, a blend of traditional charm and modernity, features an infinity hem and intricate beaded embellishments.
Kapoor's fashion choice showcases her willingness to experiment and meld diverse styles, portraying her as an icon of modern elegance.
The photoshoot narrates a story of cultural pride and fashion-forward thinking, capturing Kapoor's essence as a style maven.
Beyond fashion, Kapoor's flourishing film career, including 'Roohi ' and upcoming 'Mr And Mrs Mahi,' adds to her dynamic presence in the public eye.
The collaboration with Tarun Tahiliani sets new benchmarks, celebrating the fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics.
Kapoor's style journey inspires many, illustrating the infinite possibilities when tradition meets modernity in the evolving landscape of fashion.
Complemented by diamond drop earrings, a bracelet, and high heels, Kapoor’s look was a testament to her ability to meld fashion elements into an eye-catching ensemble.
