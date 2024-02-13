Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Sees Overwhelming Response, Subscribed 18.50 Times
The Jana Small Finance Bank IPO, which aimed to raise ₹570 crores, received an overwhelming response from investors.
IPO Subscribed 18.50 Times: Investors Rally Behind Jana Small Finance Bank
Based on the GMP, the estimated listing price of Jana Small Finance Bank shares is ₹442 per share,
The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 1.12 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 26.08 lakh shares.
The Jana Small Finance Bank IPO was subscribed 18.50 times in total.
