Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates 25 Years Sober with a Heartfelt Message
The esteemed actress recently celebrated 25 years of sobriety, sharing her achievement in a heartfelt Instagram post
Curtis proudly displayed a chip inscribed with “JLC Twenty Five”, a symbolic token commemorating her quarter-century-long journey to sobriety
Her Instagram post, replete with authenticity and vulnerability, served as a testament to her struggle against addiction and the strength she found in recovery
At 65, Curtis used her platform to express gratitude, articulate her sense of purpose, and reach out to others battling the same demons
Her message resonated with a profound sentiment – the comfort in knowing that one is not alone in their struggles with addiction
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next