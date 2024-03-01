Ivanka Trump joins celebs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar
Global icons and Bollywood stars descend on Jamnagar for the Ambani pre-wedding
Jamnagar event is expected to be a showcase of Indian culture and tradition
R&B singer Rihanna is in Jamnagar to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony
Lavish arrangements are made in Jamnagar including a spread of 500 dishes prepared by 100 chefs
The gathering not only highlights the cultural richness of Indian weddings but also underlines the Ambanis' penchant for grandeur
Guests at the celebrations are in for a treat with Moulin Rouge-themed party and star-studded performances
Jamnagar event reflects on Ambani family's vast network and ability to bring together guests from around the world
