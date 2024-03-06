Israel approves thousands of new illegal settlement units in West Bank
Israel Approves 3,500 New West Bank Homes Amid Tensions
Settlement Expansion Sparks International Outcry
US Condemns Israeli Housing Approval in Occupied Territories
Jewish-Only Settlements Raise Controversy in West Bank
Palestinian Rights at Odds with Settlement Expansion
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Intensifies Over Housing Plans
West Bank Settlements Legal Battle and Diplomatic Fallout
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
and {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next