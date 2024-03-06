Eyeing Health Through the Iris, Controversy, and Potential Insights
They say the eyes are the windows to the soul
but could they also be the mirrors to our health
Multiple eye experts believe that the iris and pupil of the eye hold key
Multiple eye experts believe that the iris and pupil of the eye hold key
Despite skepticism from the medical community
they argue for the value of iridology as a complementary health assessment tool
By examining these signals in the iris, iridologists claim they can identify potential health issues and genetic predispositions
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
and {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next