Iraq's Transportation Revolution: The Baghdad Metro and Najaf-Karbala Railway Projects
Uncover Iraq's bold steps towards modernization with the Baghdad Metro and Najaf-Karbala Railway projects. These initiatives promise to redefine transportation and pilgrimage experiences, while boosting the economy and creating job opportunities.
Iraq embarks on an unprecedented journey to transform its transportation infrastructure, launching the procurement process for two monumental projects: the Baghdad metro and the Najaf-Karbala railway.
This news, announced on February 13, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Iraq's development and signals its commitment to modernization.
$2.5 billion is the estimated cost of Iraq's first elevated metro system in its capital city, Baghdad.
The project, comprising seven lines and 62 stations, aims to improve transportation and create valuable experience in managing and maintaining a complex system.