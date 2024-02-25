Imagine unlocking your phone, a simple action you've done thousands of times, could now be the key to compromising your most guarded secrets
A study by a joint team from the US and China has revealed a groundbreaking method called PrintListener that can reconstruct a person's fingerprint from the sound of their fingers swiping on a touch screen
This discovery sends ripples through the security fabric of biometric systems that are an integral part of countless devices, from our smartphones to high-security door locks
At the heart of PrintListener lies the ability to capture and analyze acoustic signals produced by rubbing the raised lines of a finger against a touch screen
These sounds, hitherto harmless background noise, can actually encode the unique ridges and patterns that make up a fingerprint
This study offers a stark reminder of the creativity of potential cyber threats
This study serves as a call to action for the development of more secure, resilient biometric systems that can withstand the challenges of tomorrow