Indigo Flight Veers Off Course at Delhi Airport, Causing Temporary Runway Closure
An unexpected incident unfolded on Sunday morning at Delhi Airport.
An Indigo flight from Amritsar, which had just touched down on Runway 28/10, found itself off course
The aircraft, instead of making its way to the designated taxiway, veered towards a dead end
Delhi Airport, one of the busiest aviation hubs in India, boasts four operational runways
The aircraft's misstep, resulting in a 15-minute runway closure
