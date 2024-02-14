India's Top Travel Destinations in 2023: Unraveling the Wanderlust of Indian Globetrotters

Vietnam: Known for its lush landscapes, bustling cities, and rich history, Vietnam emerged as the top choice for Indian travelers in 2023.

Bali, Indonesia: With its exotic landscapes and vibrant culture, Bali entices Indian travelers with its pristine beaches, lush rice terraces, and spiritual attractions.

Sri Lanka: The diverse landscapes and ancient history of Sri Lanka captivated the imaginations of Indian travelers in 2023.

Thailand: Known for its beautiful beaches, ornate temples, and vibrant street life, Thailand remains a popular destination among Indian travelers.

Italy: With its rich history, art, culture, and cuisine, Italy remains a top choice for Indian travelers seeking a European adventure.