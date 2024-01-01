India's Pursuit for Permanent UNSC Membership Gains Momentum: EAM S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar, during a townhall meeting in Nagpur, underscored the escalating global endorsement
He candidly stated that such prestigious positions are not handed over easily and at times, need to be actively pursued.
Jaishankar cited the successful G20 presidency and the 'New Delhi Declaration' as compelling proof
He also expressed his thoughts on the changing relevance of the UN and the challenges it currently faces.
The minister's comments underscored the importance of reshaping narratives, negotiating, and creating fair systems.
