India's Jaishankar Champions Strategic Autonomy in Ties with Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stands as a beacon of strategic autonomy and diplomatic finesse.
Jaishankar, during Germany visit defended India's decision to continue its economic engagements with Russia.
Jaishankar notably refrences in the purchase of Russian crude oil and gas.
Jaishankar emphasized that Russia has, historically, never harmed India's interests.
Jaishankar’s comments at the Munich Security Conference underscored a nuanced understanding of international relations.
Jaishankar pointed out a critical aspect of the ongoing conflict – the potential for a significant spike in global energy prices.
Jaishankar's eloquent defense of India's foreign policy choices shed light on the broader principles.
