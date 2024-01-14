India’s Cricket Strategy: Gearing Up for T20 World Cup
Under the strategic leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, India’s cricket team clinched a substantial victory against Afghanistan in their recent match
Sharma later divulged an intriguing aspect of the team’s current strategy.
The team management, in a calculated move, has been deliberately placing players in demanding situations to assess their reactions outside their comfort zones.
The ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan serves as the final litmus test for the Indian team, allowing them to fine-tune their player combinations ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup
Scheduled to unfurl in the West Indies and the USA in June, the global tournament looms large on Team India’s horizon.
