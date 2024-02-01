Indian Model and Actress Poonam Pandey Dies at 32: A Legacy of Controversy
Indian entertainment industry today mourns the demise of Poonam Pandey
A model, actress, and social media influencer who succumbed to cervical cancer at the age of 32.
Pandey, in a move that captured global attention, committed to strip if India emerged victorious in 2011 Cricket World Cup.
The promise, however, was short-lived as she retracted it following widespread objections.
