Indian Model and Actress Poonam Pandey Dies at 32: A Legacy of Controversy

Indian entertainment industry today mourns the demise of Poonam Pandey

A model, actress, and social media influencer who succumbed to cervical cancer at the age of 32.

Pandey, in a move that captured global attention, committed to strip if India emerged victorious in  2011 Cricket World Cup. 

The promise, however, was short-lived as she retracted it following widespread objections.

