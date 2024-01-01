India Unveils ‘Customs 2.0’: A New Dawn in Trade Interface
In recognition of International Customs Day 2024, India’s Revenue Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra, unveiled an ambitious project, a fully automated trade interface system named Customs 2.0.
This grand initiative aims to revolutionize the customs processes in India, thereby significantly enhancing the nation’s standing in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index.
As of now, India occupies the 47th position, witnessing a drop from the 40th spot back in 2018.
Optimism was palpable as Malhotra highlighted the room for improvement in both the score and ranking of India in the Index.
This is especially crucial given the country’s anticipated economic leap. India is forecasted to emerge as the third-largest economy, with a GDP surpassing $5 trillion.
