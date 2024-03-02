In Combatting Climate Change, Fintechs Play a Pivotal Role

Climate change lingers unfavourably not too far off

introducing an unrivalled danger to our planet and its populations

As environment-related catastrophes heighten

the marginalised communities in developing

markets endure the worst part of its overwhelming effect

Amid this approaching emergency, an encouraging sign arises as climate fintech

where finance, technology, and environmental stewardship join in defying the difficulties within recent times