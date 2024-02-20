In a move that has reverberated through the halls of Selhurst Park, Roy Hodgson has tendered his resignation as manager of Crystal Palace, marking the end of an era for the club and the curtain call on a managerial career that has spanned nearly five decades
The announcement came on the heels of a hospitalization last Thursday, which has since seen the seasoned manager released and reported to be in good health
In his stead, Oliver Glasner, formerly at the helm of Eintracht Frankfurt, is set to take the reins, ushering in a new chapter for the South London club amidst a challenging Premier League season.
Hodgson's journey in football management has been nothing short of remarkable
Over 48 years, he has led 18 club sides and four international teams, amassing 15 major honours
His tenure with England saw the team through three major tournaments, though a trophy remained elusive
At the club level, Hodgson’s spells at Fulham and West Bromwich Albion stand out as high points, contrasting with more turbulent times at Liverpool and with the England national team
His second stint at Crystal Palace, which began in March 2023, was his final act in a long and storied career.