In a match that could have narrowed the gap at the top of La Liga, Girona found themselves on the losing end of a 3-2 thriller against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium.
The game, pivotal for both teams, unfolded with a blend of tactical genius and moments of defensive frailty, primarily from Girona's side.
As the dust settles, Girona's chase for the top spot grows tougher, while Bilbao enjoys the sweet taste of victory, extending their unbeaten run.
The match kicked off under a cloud of anticipation, with Girona eyeing an opportunity to close in on league leaders Real Madrid.
However, it was Athletic Bilbao's Álex Berenguer who first lit up the scoreboard, exploiting a critical defensive lapse to intercept a pass and find the back of the net.
This early setback did little to dampen Girona's spirit, as they pushed forward, seeking redemption.
Their efforts paid dividends when Viktor Tsyhankov leveled the scoreline, breathing life into their campaign.
But the joy was short-lived, as Berenguer, with a knack for being at the right place at the right time, struck again, tipping the scales in Bilbao's favor.
