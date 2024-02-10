Il Divo Marks 20 Years: New Album 'XX' and Global Tour
In commemoration of this event, the group is releasing a new album, 'XX,' and embarking on a global tour
The much-anticipated album, 'XX,' is set to go on sale on February 9th. This collection of original songs and covers promises to be a testament to Il Divo's enduring appeal and their ability to transcend musical boundaries
The quartet's new baritone, Steven LaBrie, who joined in 2023 following the sad demise of Carlos Marín, brings a fresh voice to the group's signature sound
Kicking off in Latin America, Il Divo will begin their tour with concerts in Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Brazil. The group will then make their way to the United States, with around twenty dates scheduled for July and August
Their stop in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2024, marks their first appearance in the city in five years