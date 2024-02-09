Iconic Japanese Conductor Seiji Ozawa Dies at 88, Leaves a Musical Legacy

Maestro Seiji Ozawa conducts the Seiji Ozawa Ongaku-juku orchestra during a rehearsal at the National Theatre in Beijing April 15, 2009

Maestro Seiji Ozawa gestures during a news conference in Tokyo December 19, 2013

Maestro Ozawa: A ousical Odyssey from Tokyo to the pinnacle of American orchestras

Ozawa's had a 29-year tenure at Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ozawa also graced the podiums of the Berlin Philharmonic and the Vienna Philharmonic as a guest conductor