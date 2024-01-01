Iconic Indian Film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ Honored by The Academy
‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) was honored by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The Academy, renowned for its annual Oscars ceremony, acknowledged DDLJ for its cultural significance
and the role it has played in championing Indian cinema on an international platform.
DDLJ narrates the love story of Raj and Simran, two young Indians residing in Europe.
The Academy’s recognition was marked by sharing a clip of the song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from DDLJ on its official Instagram page.
Read More