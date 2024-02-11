Hungarian President Novak Resigns Amid Pardon Scandal Backlash
Katalin Novak, Hungary's first female president, announced her resignation on Saturday
following a massive public outcry over her decision to pardon a man convicted
as an accomplice in covering up a sex abuse case at a children's home.
Addressing the nation in a televised speech, Novak said, "I made a mistake... Today is the last day that I address you as president."
She admitted to granting the pardon in April, believing the convicted individual did not exploit the vulnerability of the children under his care.
