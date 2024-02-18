Hollywood Reunion: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck to Star in Netflix Crime Thriller 'Animals'
The crime thriller, set against the gritty backdrop of political intrigue, is poised to be directed by none other than Ben Affleck, marking a professional reunion with his ex-wife Garner after nearly two decades.
With Matt Damon slated to play the beleaguered mayoral candidate, the film promises to weave a compelling narrative of desperation and resilience as his character, alongside Garner's, embarks on a perilous journey to save their kidnapped son.
The prospect of Garner and Affleck collaborating once again has sparked considerable interest, not just for the personal history they share but also for the sheer potential their on-screen reunion holds.
The storyline thrusts their characters into the murky waters of crime and sacrifice, challenging them to navigate through the treacherous underbelly of their city.
'Animals' is not just a platform for a high-stakes narrative but also a testament to the duo's commitment to crafting stories that resonate.
The addition of Garner to this mix, under Affleck's direction, brings an intriguing dynamic to the project.
Despite their separation in 2018, Affleck and Garner have maintained a friendship and co-parenting relationship that many admire.