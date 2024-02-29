Helldivers 2 sees a rise in toxic behavior despite being PvE-focused.
Players kicked arbitrarily from matches; Reddit discussion ensues.
Meta-gaming and premature ejections spoil gameplay.
Community suggests better reporting and blacklist features.
Developers haven't announced solutions.
Challenge to the game's PvE design philosophy.
Raises questions on inclusive gaming environments.
Need for collective efforts to combat toxicity.
