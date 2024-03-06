Prunes nutritional powerhouse with myriad health benefits

Digestive aid due to high fiber content, aiding constipation relief

Antioxidants combat oxidative stress, lower risk of chronic diseases

Vitamin K and manganese support bone health, reduce osteoporosis risk

Soluble fiber lowers cholesterol, potassium regulates blood pressure, promoting heart health

High fiber content promotes satiety, aids weight management efforts

Versatile in diet, enjoyed as snack or in various dishes

Moderation advised due to potential gastrointestinal discomfort from high fiber