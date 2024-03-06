Prunes nutritional powerhouse with myriad health benefits
Digestive aid due to high fiber content, aiding constipation relief
Antioxidants combat oxidative stress, lower risk of chronic diseases
Vitamin K and manganese support bone health, reduce osteoporosis risk
Soluble fiber lowers cholesterol, potassium regulates blood pressure, promoting heart health
High fiber content promotes satiety, aids weight management efforts
Versatile in diet, enjoyed as snack or in various dishes
Moderation advised due to potential gastrointestinal discomfort from high fiber
