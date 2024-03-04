Heather Gay Addresses Ozempic Use, Sheds Light on Weight Loss Pressures in Society

At a recent event in Los Angeles, Heather Gay, known for her role in 'Real Housewives,'

openly discussed her long-term use of Ozempic

a drug primarily prescribed for Type 2 diabetes

which has gained notoriety for its weight loss benefits

Despite using the drug for an extended period

Gay revealed that the results were not as significant as anticipated.

highlighting a mere five-pound weight loss.