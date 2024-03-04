Heather Gay Addresses Ozempic Use, Sheds Light on Weight Loss Pressures in Society
At a recent event in Los Angeles, Heather Gay, known for her role in 'Real Housewives,'
openly discussed her long-term use of Ozempic
a drug primarily prescribed for Type 2 diabetes
which has gained notoriety for its weight loss benefits
Despite using the drug for an extended period
Gay revealed that the results were not as significant as anticipated.
highlighting a mere five-pound weight loss.
