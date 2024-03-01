Ben Foden and Wife Jackie Welcome Newborn Daughter Olympia Amid Health Concerns
Ben Foden, formerly married to singer Una Healy, along with his wife Jackie, has introduced their newborn daughter, Olympia Halcyon Foden, to the world
The couple's joyous announcement comes after overcoming health challenges during the pregnancy
It marked a significant addition to their family
Born on January 9, 2024, Olympia's arrival was eagerly anticipated and warmly received by both parents and fans alike
Olympia's birth story is one of both anticipation and concern
Jackie Foden underwent a planned C-section two weeks before her due date, a decision influenced by her diagnosis with cholestasis
This cholestasis posed a significant risk to both mother and child, necessitating an early delivery
