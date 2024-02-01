As the United States grapples with an escalating housing crisis
Read More
A recent report by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University unveils a paradoxical scenario.
Despite a subtle softening in rental prices in some regions, the affordability crisis for tenants is far from over.
‘America’s Rental Housing,’ the report that explores this peculiarity, reveals that in 2022, half of the renters in the U.S. found themselves ‘rent burdened’ or ‘cost burdened'
Spending over 30% of their income on rent and utilities. This represents a significant 3.2 percentage point hike in the proportion of cost-burdened renters since 2019.
The report further elucidates that while the rent burden has surged across various income levels, lower-income households bear the brunt of the impact.
Read More