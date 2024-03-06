Groundbreaking Discovery in Nuremberg Europe's Largest Mass Grave Unearthed
Roughly 1,000 skeletons of plague victims have so far been found in mass graves in Germany
The remains were discovered during an archaeological survey for new residential buildings
The mass graves, found in the heart of Nuremberg, reveal a grim chapter in the city's history
Archaeologists used radiocarbon dating to date one mass grave to between the late 1400s and early 1600
Julian Decker, who unexpectedly discovered it while overseeing the excavations estimated that the number of bodies may exceed 2000
They also discovered a note from 1634 detailing a plague outbreak that killed more than 15,000 people in 1632-1633
The excavation team is now focused on completing the dig and analyzing the bone material for more insights
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
and {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next