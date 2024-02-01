The life and times of Griselda Blanco, the notorious figure in drug trafficking history known as the ‘Cocaine Godmother’, have been vividly captured in a new six-part Netflix series titled ‘Griselda’
Blanco, who was infamous for her central role in Miami’s cocaine wars, was recognizable by her numerous aliases such as La Dona, La Gorda, and The Black Widow
The portrayal of Blanco in various media has been captivating, with performances from acclaimed actresses like Catherine Zeta-Jones and now Sofia Vergara in the Netflix series
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considered Blanco’s capture a significant victory in the war on drugs
She topped their list of ‘rogues’, surpassing even the founders of the Medellin Cartel. Her arrest signaled the end of a reign marked by violence, bloodshed, and a profound impact on drug trafficking history and the DEA’s combat strategies
The Netflix series provides a detailed narrative about Blanco’s rise and fall in the drug trade industry, including the portrayal of key female figures in her operations