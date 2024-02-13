Google's Generative AI Transforms English Ad Campaigns in US and UK
This AI-driven innovation improves ad relevance and predicted performance across Search and PMax campaigns.
For example, AI can now create a new headline that better matches the search query, increasing ad relevance while maintaining brand consistency.
Google aims to improve the relevance and predicted performance of ads by using artificial intelligence.
This technology automatically creates titles and descriptions for Maximum Performance campaigns.
Intended to Increase Compliance and Predicted Performance.
