Google to Relaunch AI Image Generation Tool Following Inaccuracies
Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis announced plans to reintroduce the Gemini AI image generation tool in the coming weeks, after temporarily pausing it due to inaccuracies in historical depictions
Google's Gemini AI models, designed for image generation, faced scrutiny from users who noted inaccuracies in historical depictions
Responding to these concerns, Demis Hassabis stated during a panel at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that the feature was temporarily disabled to address the issues, with plans to relaunch it after necessary adjustments
The relaunch of the Gemini AI image generation tool underscores Google's ongoing efforts to compete with industry rivals, particularly OpenAI's ChatGPT
Since the emergence of ChatGPT in November 2022, Google has been in a race to develop AI technologies capable of matching or surpassing those offered by competitors
Google's journey in AI development has been marked by both successes and challenges. While the release of generative AI chatbot Bard garnered attention, it also faced setbacks such as inaccuracies in promotional materials
Renamed as Gemini, the AI model has undergone refinement, including the introduction of paid subscription plans to enhance reasoning capabilities