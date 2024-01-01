Google Delists Crypto Exchanges from Play Store in India Amid Regulatory Crackdown
Google has removed several crypto exchanges, including industry heavyweights Binance and Kraken, from its Play Store.
The FIU’s hardline approach follows the issuance of show-cause notices to nine crypto firms for their non-compliance with the nation’s anti-money laundering regulations
Binance clarified that the IP block only impacts new users attempting to access their services from India
India has historically taken a tough stance on cryptocurrencies and the companies that enable their trading
The Reserve Bank of India implemented a ban on cryptocurrencies in the country about five years ago.
Read More