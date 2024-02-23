Google Bids Farewell to Google Pay in the U.S., Ushering in the Era of Google Wallet

Google Pay is shutting down in the United States in June, as the standalone app has largely been replaced by Google Wallet

The company says the move is designed to simplify its payment apps

After the shutdown, the app will only be available in Singapore and India

Starting June 4, 2024, the functionalities that allowed users to send, request, or receive money through the U.S. version of Google Pay will be deactivated

Google is urging its users to transfer any remaining balances to their bank accounts before deadline

Google Wallet is the company’s primary place for mobile payments in the United States

Google says millions of people in over 180 countries use Google Pay