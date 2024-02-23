Google Bids Farewell to Google Pay in the U.S., Ushering in the Era of Google Wallet
Google Pay is shutting down in the United States in June, as the standalone app has largely been replaced by Google Wallet
The company says the move is designed to simplify its payment apps
After the shutdown, the app will only be available in Singapore and India
Starting June 4, 2024, the functionalities that allowed users to send, request, or receive money through the U.S. version of Google Pay will be deactivated
Google is urging its users to transfer any remaining balances to their bank accounts before deadline
Google Wallet is the company’s primary place for mobile payments in the United States
Google says millions of people in over 180 countries use Google Pay
