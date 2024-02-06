Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks nears 27,500
Gaza Death Toll Soars: 27,478 Palestinians Killed in Escalating Conflict
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza as Israeli Attacks Claim 113 Lives in 24 Hours
UN Urges Ceasefire as Gaza Conflict Leaves 66,835 Palestinians Injured
Rescue Workers Struggle Amidst Gaza's Rising Death Toll and Worsening Conditions
Israeli Offensive Takes Grim Toll: 85% of Gaza Population Internally Displaced
