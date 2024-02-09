Garner and Ruffalo's '13 Going on 30' Reunion Lights Up Hollywood Walk of Fame
The duo brought back memories of an iconic dance sequence reminiscent of Michael Jackson's Thriller, originally performed in the movie to breathe life into a dull party
The Walk of Fame ceremony, held on February 9th, 2024, saw the 56-year-old Ruffalo receiving his well-deserved star
With a career spanning theater, directing, and diverse acting roles, Ruffalo's star-studded event was attended by industry colleagues and fans alike
Among the attendees was director David Fincher, who has collaborated with Ruffalo on several occasions
Barry Keoghan, Ruffalo's co-star in the acclaimed film 'The Banshees of Inisherin', was also present to celebrate his friend's achievement
