From TikTok Fame to Courtroom: Influencer Mahek Bukhari Faces Murder Charge
TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, known as Maya, is standing trial for murder at Leicester Crown Court.
Bukhari gained fame during the pandemic with her 'maybvlogs' channel, connecting with a global audience.
The TikTok star, along with seven other individuals, faces a murder charge.
As the proceedings unfold, questions arise about the potential impact of social media influence on criminal cases.
