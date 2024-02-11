France, Germany, and Poland Unite to Counteract Russian Disinformation

Deepfake technology poses a grave threat, with fears of its manipulation in upcoming European elections.

Russia's alleged plans to influence European sentiment highlight escalating tensions between East and West.

Germany exposes a vast pro-Russian disinformation network, signaling Moscow's persistent meddling.

Collaboration between France, Germany, and Poland signals a concerted effort to combat disinformation.

The meeting in La Celle-Saint-Cloud marks a pivotal moment in the fight for truth and transparency.