France, Germany, and Poland Unite to Counteract Russian Disinformation
Deepfake technology poses a grave threat, with fears of its manipulation in upcoming European elections.
Russia's alleged plans to influence European sentiment highlight escalating tensions between East and West.
Germany exposes a vast pro-Russian disinformation network, signaling Moscow's persistent meddling.
Collaboration between France, Germany, and Poland signals a concerted effort to combat disinformation.
The meeting in La Celle-Saint-Cloud marks a pivotal moment in the fight for truth and transparency.
