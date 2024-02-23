Former World's Oldest Dog Stripped of Title Posthumously in Age Dispute - Click to Dig Deeper
Bobi, once hailed as the world's oldest dog at 31 years, has had his title revoked by Guinness World Records due to insufficient evidence
Controversy arose over unverifiable microchip data, casting doubt on Bobi's age and prompting skepticism from the veterinary community
Skepticism from the veterinary community, including experts like Danny Chambers, further questioned the claim
Bluey, an Australian cattle dog, reclaims the record as the oldest dog, living to 29 years and five months
Bobi's owner, Leonel Costa, has not yet responded to the controversy surrounding his pet's title
Global responses to Bobi's removal range from disappointment to calls for stricter verification processes
Guinness World Records, founded in 1955, is renowned for documenting remarkable achievements worldwide
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next