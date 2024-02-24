Shaun Maguire's bombshell accusations against Google ignite a firestorm
Allegations by Shaun Maguire claim race and gender hindered his Google career
He worked at Google from 2016 to 2019, expecting promotion based on performance
Maguire suggests diversity quotas blocked his advancement
Google denies bias, insisting promotions are merit-based
Controversy intertwines with Google's AI chatbot criticisms
The case fuels debates on corporate diversity initiatives
Maguire's story highlights ongoing workplace diversity discussions
