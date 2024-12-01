The 69th Filmfare Awards took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, celebrating achievements in the Indian film industry.
12th Fail' and its creator, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, were the big winners of the night, with the film receiving the Best Film and Best Director awards.
Ranbir Kapoor was named Best Actor for his outstanding performance in 'Animal,' while Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress award for her role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'
Best Supporting Actress honors were shared by Rani Mukerji ('Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway') and Shefali Shah ('Three Of Us'), while Vicky Kaushal won Best Supporting Actor for 'Dunki.'
Amitabh Bhattacharya won the Best Lyrics award for 'Tere Vaaste- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,' and the Best Music Album went to 'Animal,' contributing to its success.
The 69th Filmfare Awards celebrated the evolving narrative of Indian cinema, showcasing diverse talents and performances that define the contemporary film industry.
