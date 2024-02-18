FDA grapples with AI integration challenges in healthcare: data integrity, security, compliance.
AI's dynamic nature strains FDA's traditional regulatory framework.
FDA lacks resources to monitor AI's safety and efficacy effectively.
Cyber threats complicate FDA's oversight of AI innovations.
Regulatory authority over AI remains contentious amid legislative inertia.
FDA must adapt to ensure effective oversight of evolving healthcare AI.
Traditional validation strategies may not suffice for AI's learning and adapting capabilities.
The future of AI regulation in healthcare remains uncertain, shaping medical innovation.
