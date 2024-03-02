Fashion Legend Iris Apfel Passes Away at 102
Iris Apfel A Fearless Fashion Icon Whose Creative Spirit Leaves a Lasting Legacy, Inspiring Generations
Iris Apfel, Trailblazing Fashionista and Interior Design Virtuoso, Bids Farewell Leaving a Legacy of Unmatched Style and Creative Brilliance
Apfel's Passing was Confirmed by a Spokesperson for her Estate, Marking the End of an Era in the Fashion World
Apfel's Career was a Testament to her Multifaceted Talents, Spanning Across Interior Design, Textile Manufacturing, and Fashion
Founding Old World Weavers with Her Husband Carl, She Left an Indelible Mark on Notable Restoration Projects, Including the White House
Her Unique Approach to Style Catapulted her to Fame in her 80s, Challenging Conventions and Inspiring Future Generations
Iris Apfel's Ability to Blend High and Low Fashion and her Vibrant Personality have Left an Indelible Mark on the Fashion Industry
