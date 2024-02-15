Farooq Abdullah's Party to Fight Alone in J&K
Farroq Abdullah's announcement can be a setback for alliance
National Conference (NC) leader have declared their intentions to contest the elections independently
National Conference's decision to go solo in the upcoming elections adds another layer of complexity to the opposition's strategy
The NC Leader's decisions to contest separately not only challenge the viability of the INDIA Bloc
This move by the NC not only signifies a significant shift in their political strategy
Abdullah being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged financial irregularities at JKCA.
Farroq Abdullah is a high weighted political leader of Jammu Kashmir, crucial in Jammu Kashmir s political landscape
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next