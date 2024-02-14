Farmers March to Delhi for Minimum Crop Prices and Policy Changes
Protests Intensify: Farmers from Multiple States March to Delhi for Crop Price Demands
Farmers Seek Accountability: Demands Include Legal Minimum Prices and Policy Rollbacks
Clashes Erupt as Indian Police Confront Protesters on Delhi-bound March
Delhi Roads Open but Barricaded as Farmers Approach for Crop Price Demands
Heavy Traffic on Delhi-Noida Routes, DND Flyway Closed Amid Farmer Protests
Farmers' Demands Extend Beyond Crop Prices: Swaminathan Commission, Debt Waivers
