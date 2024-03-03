South Korea bids an emotional farewell to Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in the nation
South Korea's Everland amusement park hosted a heartfelt farewell party for Fu Baoas she prepares for her return to China's Sichuan province
Fu Bao, a female giant panda born in Everland amusement park turns four years old in 2024
Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland amusement park
Fu Bao, will be transferred to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Sichuan Province
Fu Bao, whose name translates to lucky treasure, has become a beloved figure since her birth in July 2020
Everland amusement park visitors expressed deep affection and shared personal stories of how Fu Bao impacted their lives
Visitors lined up to catch a final glimpse of Fu Bao, with many expressing their sadness over her departure
