Abundant antioxidants combat chronic diseases, promoting longevity.
High fiber content aids digestion, preventing constipation effectively.
Iron-rich composition boosts energy, fights fatigue, and supports cognition.
Calcium and boron strengthen bones, reduce fracture risk, especially in elders.
Natural sugars provide quick, sustained energy without processed snack drawbacks.
Ideal for children, pregnant women, and menstruating individuals to prevent anemia.
Phenolic acids, flavonoids, and anthocyanins neutralize harmful free radicals.
Dietary fiber promotes a healthy gut environment, supporting beneficial bacteria growth.
